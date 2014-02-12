Busted again! Pounds of heroin found on former million dollar dope dealer

Like us on Facebook

SALISBURY - Deputies say a man connected to a seizure of over $1.4 million dollars in Rowan County in January 2013, was arrested last week by authorities in Lancaster County, South Carolina, for possession of over four pounds of heroin.

On February 5, 2014, authorities found Joseph Shawn Chasteen, 25, of Charlotte, and another man leaving from a home on Harrisburg Road in Indian Land, South Carolina, following a tip from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Knowing that Chasteen did not have a valid driver's license, police stopped the car.

Inside the car deputies found a bag filled with 4 pounds of powdered brown heroin, a small amount of marijuana, a sawed-off shotgun, balloons filled with heroin, digital scales and a vacuum sealer.

A web search on Chasteen would provide more of the South Carolina arrest.

On January 2, 2013, the Rowan County Sheriff's Office assisted the United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and other local agencies in the investigation of Chasteen and his wife, Heather Nichole Chasteen, both residents of 130 Leisure Lane, Salisbury, North Carolina (Rowan County).

Based on probable cause, a state search warrant was obtained by the Rowan County Sheriff's Office for the residence.