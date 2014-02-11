Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools taking care of business early

Charlotte - Mecklenburg school (CMS) board is taking care of its business early. The weather dictated the school board to hold its meeting Tuesday morning instead of Tuesday evening.

The school board tackled many issues ranging from purchasing additional security cameras for school campuses to discussing how some CMS teachers will be eligible for a raise.

About $3.6 million will be spent on security cameras. The money will come from left over bond money. Leaders say by next school year all campuses will have security cameras. The money will purchase cameras for 46 elementary schools and 12 middle schools. CMS believes the cameras will make a difference.

"When you have cameras all around our campuses," CMS Superintendent Dr. Heath Morrison said. "And we have signage that says that, you have people that may have less intent on our campuses and that will rethink that because they know that the propensity of being caught is going to be higher with the surveillance."

The school board also heard results from a survey concerning results of 25% of effective teachers getting a pay raise. This is a state mandate. School districts are to identify 25% of its good teachers and they will receive a $500 bonus for the next four years. CMS teachers surveyed, believe the plan is bad. They fear it will cause low teacher morale and motivate teachers to leave the state. School board members are not a fan of the program either. They think state lawmakers should go back to the drawing board.

"What we want is an effective teacher in every classroom," CMS School Board Member Eric Davis said. "We want teachers to come and work with us early in their careers, spend their entire career with us and educate students and the current approach is very piece meal."

Morrison will meet with other superintendents to see what recommendations they can come up with so the 25% rule can be amended.

