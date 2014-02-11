Man on lawnmower killed while helping neighbor remove tree

A Gaston County man died on Sunday afternoon while helping someone cut down a tree on Kluttz-Basinger Road in Rowan County.

According to the report at the Rowan Sheriff's Office, Ronnie Nix, Sr., was helping a neighbor of a friend of Nix to cut down a tree in his yard at around 3:30 pm.

At one point the chainsaw Nix was using got stuck in the tree trunk. Nix then tied a rope to the tree and then tied the rope to the back of his lawn mower. As he was pulling the tree over, the neighbor noticed it was falling towards Nix.

The neighbor yelled for Nix to jump. Nix jumped off the left side of the mower but was struck in the back of the head by the tree.

Nix was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.

A funeral will be held Saturday at 1:00 pm in Gastonia at Carothers Funeral Home.

The family is asking that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Bostian Heights Volunteer Fire Department, or South Gastonia Church of God.

Copyright 2014 WBTV. All rights reserved.