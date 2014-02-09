Police looking for man who stole drugs in Rock Hill

Like us on Facebook

Police in Rock Hill say they are looking for a man who stole drugs from a Walgreens on Cherry Road around 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

The man entered the store, handed the pharmacist a note demanding drugs, and stated he had a gun, officers say.

Investigators say the pharmacist handed over an undetermined amount of controlled substances to the man.

The man took the drugs and ran heading north on Cherry Road according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Detectives, a forensics team, and K-9 went to the store to investigate the robbery.

The investigation is still ongoing.



