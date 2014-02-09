Early morning accident shuts down intersection, injures 2

Like us on Facebook

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating the cause of an early morning accident in center city Charlotte that shut down an intersection.

At about 3:00 in the morning, police were called to the scene at the intersection of North Graham Street and West Trade Street.

WBTV crews saw Medic and Charlotte Fire pulling a woman from the passenger side of a car.

Medic says they transported two patients to the hospital with possible life-threatening injuries.

