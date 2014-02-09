2 injured in North Charlotte shooting - | WBTV Charlotte

2 injured in North Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after two people were rushed to the hospital following a shooting at about midnight Sunday morning.

Police say it happened at the Circle K on Sunset Road near Milhaven Drive in north Charlotte.

Medic says the two who were injured are expected to recover.

