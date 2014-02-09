RV and Camping Show to hit Charlotte

Like us on Facebook

Want to shop for great deals on a wide variety of RVs, camping supplies and information?

Then you'll want to hit up the 24th North Carolina RV and Camping show coming to the Charlotte Convention Center.

It is the longest running show of its kind in the Queen City. It is a place to look at the latest models of RV's but also to hear from renowned speakers and meet other people with like interests.

This year's show runs from February 21st through the 23rd.

For more information about the show, click here.

