Recipe: Spiced Lamb Chop Loin

Recipe: Spiced Lamb Chop Loin

Spiced Lamb Chop Loin
With pomegranate and walnut herb salad

Courtesy:  Chef Alyssa's Kitchen

Serves 2

8 to 12oz lamb loin chops
1 tsp ground star anise
1½ tsp cumin
1 tsp coriander
½ tsp garlic powder
2 tsp kosher salt
1 tsp coarsely ground black pepper
Ghee (clarified butter) for cooking

Salad:
¼ cup pomegranate seeds
¼ cup walnuts, toasted and coarsely chopped
½ cup mixed fresh herbs: mint, parsley, oregano, parsley
Pinch of salt

Combine all spices and sprinkle over both sides of the lamb chops.  Heat a sauté pan or cast iron skillet over medium-high heat until it begins to smoke.  Add about a tablespoon of ghee and, using tongs, place the chops in the pan.  Cook about 2-3 minute on each side for medium-rare and more time for preferred doneness.
Allow chops to rest for about 5 minutes to lock in the juices.
Tear the fresh herbs to release the flavor then mix with the pomegranate and walnuts.
Top the lamb loin with the salad and enjoy!

*The chops can be cooked on the grill as well.  Serve with your favorite vegetable such as asparagus for a delicious Valentine's meal!

