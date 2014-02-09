Recipe: Spiced Lamb Chop Loin

Spiced Lamb Chop Loin

With pomegranate and walnut herb salad

Courtesy: Chef Alyssa's Kitchen



Serves 2



8 to 12oz lamb loin chops

1 tsp ground star anise

1½ tsp cumin

1 tsp coriander

½ tsp garlic powder

2 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp coarsely ground black pepper

Ghee (clarified butter) for cooking



Salad:

¼ cup pomegranate seeds

¼ cup walnuts, toasted and coarsely chopped

½ cup mixed fresh herbs: mint, parsley, oregano, parsley

Pinch of salt



Combine all spices and sprinkle over both sides of the lamb chops. Heat a sauté pan or cast iron skillet over medium-high heat until it begins to smoke. Add about a tablespoon of ghee and, using tongs, place the chops in the pan. Cook about 2-3 minute on each side for medium-rare and more time for preferred doneness.

Allow chops to rest for about 5 minutes to lock in the juices.

Tear the fresh herbs to release the flavor then mix with the pomegranate and walnuts.

Top the lamb loin with the salad and enjoy!



*The chops can be cooked on the grill as well. Serve with your favorite vegetable such as asparagus for a delicious Valentine's meal!

