3-year-old made honorary firefighter on Saturday

3-year-old Carter Dang known as 'Super Carter' was made a honorary firefighter by the Huntersville Fire Department on Saturday afternoon.

Officials with the Huntersville Fire Department says Carter has stage four Neuroblastoma.

Carter was presented with a helmet and an official Huntersville Fire Department badge at his home in Huntersville.

The Cornelius Fire Department, and Med Center Air presented the gear with Huntersville.

The helmet was donated by Fire Line Shields of Cornelius.

If you would like to donate to Carter or his family, links are listed below:

http://www.caringbridge.org/visit/carterdang

http://www.gofundme.com/6q5w3g

