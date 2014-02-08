Police say two businesses robbed hours apart in Mooresville

Like us on Facebook

The Mooresville Police Department is investigating two armed robberies occurring just hours apart on Friday night.

Police say the first robbery took place at the Food Lion at 971 north Main Street just after 8 p.m.

The suspect armed with a black handgun took an undisclosed amount of cash from a register, investigators say.

Police say the second robbery happened just before midnight at the Walmart on Norman Station Boulevard.

The suspect confronted the cashier with a handgun and demanded money from the register, officers say.

Police say the suspect took the cash and ran.

No one was hurt in the robberies.

Investigators say they are reviewing surveillance video from both locations.

Police say the suspect descriptions are similar but are unable to confirm if the robberies are related while the investigation is still ongoing.

Mooresville-South Iredell Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect(s) or crimes should contact Mooresville-South Iredell Crime Stoppers at 704-658-9056 or Mooresville Police Department at 704-664-3311.

