Early morning crash injures two CMPD officers

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating the cause of an early morning crash that injured two CMPD officers.

Authorities say around midnight Saturday morning, a police cruiser and a white SUV were involved in an accident on Wilkinson Boulevard in west Charlotte. The incident happened in front of a Family Dollar store. The police cruiser hit a pole and knocked down a road sign. WBTV crews saw severe damage to both vehicles.

The duty captain confirmed that two officers were taken to the hospital from the scene and treated for minor injuries. Both officers have since been released from the hospital. The driver of the SUV was not injured.

Traffic was blocked in the area while the scene was being cleared, but all lanes have reopened.

