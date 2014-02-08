Coach LaMonte: Word Influenza - | WBTV Charlotte

Coach LaMonte: Word Influenza

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -
Coach LaMonte joins WBTV News Saturday Morning to talk about what he calls "Word Influenza". He says the focus is to help viewers recognize and determine if they are infected with negative words and word patterns.
 
 
To help viewers remember "Word Influenza" easily, Coach LaMonte refers to it as F.L.U.
 
F.L.U.
F: Follow and Forsake
L: Learn and Language
U: Untie and Upward
 
 
For more information, you can visit Coach LaMonte's Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/CoachLaMonte
 
To follow him on Twitter: @CoachLaMonte
 
Emails can be sent to coach@coachlamonte.com
 
 
