Free Computer Basics Class at Rowan Public Library

SALISBURY - Rowan Public Library offers free, monthly computer classes on beginning to advanced topics. Classes are hands-on and are free and open to the public. All classes are approximately 90 minutes long.



This month's class will be Computer Basics. If you're new to computers – or if you've just never felt comfortable with them – this is the class for you. We'll go over the very basics of computers, from discussing computer components to how programs are opened and closed. We may even get some practice clicking the mouse. This class will be offered at all three branches of the Rowan Public Library:



South Rowan Regional (China Grove): Monday, February 17, 2014, 7:00 pm

East Branch (Rockwell): Tuesday, February 18, 2014, 1:00 pm

Headquarters (Salisbury): Thursday, February 20, 2014, 9:30 am



Registration is required for the class offered at the East Branch. For more information or to register, please call Paul Birkhead at 704-216-8242.