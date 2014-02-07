Batters Up! Charlotte Knights' opening day is just two months away

The Charlotte Knights broke ground 15 months ago on their new home in uptown Charlotte. WBTV toured the nearly-finished ballpark to see how this home compares to the old stadium in Fort Mill.

The new home of the Charlotte Knights, BB&T Ballpark is all new and not quite finished.

"We're close scoreboards start next week," said Dan Rajkowski, the chief operating officer of the Charlotte Knights.

Rajkowski has been part of the design of the ball park from inside the clubhouses to the grass out on the field.

"You see again how close you are to the action," said Rajkowski, "That was one of the purposes in this design to have the fans as close as we can to the action."

He said fans are close but protected with special nets that won't obstruct your view of the skyline or the action on the field.

"When you are sitting in those seats you really can't tell it's in front of you. I want a net in front of me when I'm at a ball game," said Rajkowski.

In the dug out seats, fans are closer to the batters than the pitcher on the mound.

"Somebody will be talking to them," said Rajkowski.

And if you want to stand and watch the game with friends, Rajkowski said the homerun porch is a great place to hang out. He said concessions will be right below.

"Everything that tastes good that's not good for you. We'll also go into some healthy foods nowadays it's different then it used to be," said Rajkowski, "Fans are looking for a different kind of experience and a different kind of food."

Fans might even pick up some home decorating tips.

"Monday or Tuesday and the board will be there. And that's the frame. In essence it's a 30 by 80 foot TV set," said Rajkowski, "Put it in your man cave or whatever."

If the widest TV in the minor league won't fit in your home, you can see it light up on opening day, April 11th.

Copyright 2014 WBTV. All rights reserved.