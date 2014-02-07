Figure out when to change your car's tires with Toyota of N Charlotte Auto Service!

Have you checked out the tires on your car lately? It can be easy to hop inside the vehicle and slide behind the wheel without another thought. However, it's important to check out the tires and make sure that they're in working order!



Sometime figuring out if your ride needs new tires can be challenging.



Find out if your car needs auto service and new tires!

Most drivers know that when the tread is worn down on the tire, it's probably time to get some new ones. However, there are some other factors to keep in mind when you're getting routine auto service in Charlotte taken care of and thinking it's time for your car to get new tires, too.



Is it time for a replacement?



Do you know how to check to find out if the tread it too worn down on your car's tires? Here are some simple ways to figure it out quickly!



Take a penny, turn it upside down, and place it just inside the tread. If the top of Lincoln's head is showing, then it's time to start looking for some new tires.



Also look closely at the edges of the tire to make sure they don't show excessive wear.

Don't forget that taking a few minutes to make sure the tire pressure is correct can also serve your car well, and could even help extend the life of your tires!



Do all four tires need to be replaced?



When looking at all four tires, do you think that each one needs to replaced? Different types of routine auto service can be needed at different times. For example, depending on how often you drive your car, it might need an oil change in Charlotte sooner than it did the time before. Similar to this, depending on wear and tear, the tires may not all need to be replaced at the same time.



It's common for the front tires to wear out faster than the back tires, especially if they haven't been rotated. If your car only needs two tires, then it's best to put the newest ones on the back and rotate the older ones to the front. This will help the car remain stable and also help if you ever need to swerve suddenly!



Check the value!



Did you know that many lesser-known tire brands offer just as much quality as big brands, and can potentially save drivers some money!



Get your tires checked out today!

Think it's time to get your car some new tires, or just need some auto service taken care of?



Give our Service Department a call at (888) 378-1214 to set up an appointment, or just bring your car by whenever you have a chance. You can visit our Toyota Service Department at our location: 13429 Statesville Road off I-77!









