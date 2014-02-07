N Charlotte Toyota Highlander featured during the Super Bowl!

Did you watch the big football game recently? If so, then you might have seen the new Toyota Highlander in N Charlotte featured with a couple of other characters and people you recognize: like Terry Crews, Kermit the Frog, and more beloved Muppets!



If this commercial caught your attention, then you might be interested in knowing more about the stylish new Toyota that also made an appearance in it. The N Charlotte Toyota Highlander hasn't been at our location for very long, but it's already caught a lot of positive attention because of everything it has to offer!



Make the most of every trip in the 2014 Toyota Highlander!

If you happened to see the Super Bowl commercial, you might have noticed how many Muppets were able to fit inside this new Toyota SUV (and there was still plenty of room for all their equipment!). That's because the Toyota Highlander in N Charlotte is incredibly versatile. Just look at all the features it provides!



Room for all: With seating up to eight people, and still plenty of cargo space to boot, finding plenty of room for all your friends and family (or favorite Muppets) shouldn't be a problem. If you have extra cargo that you need to take with you, you can always choose to tow it! Depending on which new Toyota trim-level you choose to drive, this Toyota SUV can tow up to 5,000 pounds!



Luxury details: Most SUVs have a reputation for offering lots of room, but not a lot of luxury details. That couldn't be further from the truth with this Toyota! Not only can it boast a panoramic moon roof, but leather details can be found in the interior like on the seats, shift lever, and steering wheel.



Hi-tech features: If you're worried about keeping all your passengers entertained why driving this N Charlotte Toyota , there's no reason to be. Did you know that you could have an entertainment system installed that features a rear seat Blu-ray player that comes with a 9-inch display screen, two wireless headphones and more? That doesn't mean that you're out of luck when it comes to staying entertained while you drive, either. With the Toyota Entune System and Bluetooth wireless technology, there are plenty of options available to keep you focused and entertained while you're behind the wheel!

Explore the 2014 Toyota Highlander in N Charlotte today!

You don't have to be a Muppet to appreciate everything this new Toyota has to offer. After all, Terry Crews seemed to enjoy it in the commercial!



If this stylish SUV has caught your attention, why not stop by to learn more about it today? We're open until 10:00 pm, so there's plenty of time for you to swing by and check out what it has offer on a test-drive! Want to schedule an appointment beforehand? Not a problem! Just give us a call at (888) 883-3797 to talk with one of our team members. We can't wait to see you!



