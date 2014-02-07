N Charlotte Toyota Highlander featured during the Super Bowl!

Did you watch the big football game recently? If so, then you might have seen the new Toyota Highlander in N Charlotte featured with a couple of other characters and people you recognize: like Terry Crews, Kermit the Frog, and more beloved Muppets!
If this commercial caught your attention, then you might be interested in knowing more about the stylish new Toyota that also made an appearance in it. The N Charlotte Toyota Highlander hasn't been at our location for very long, but it's already caught a lot of positive attention because of everything it has to offer!
If you happened to see the Super Bowl commercial, you might have noticed how many Muppets were able to fit inside this new Toyota SUV (and there was still plenty of room for all their equipment!). That's because the Toyota Highlander in N Charlotte is incredibly versatile. Just look at all the features it provides!
You don't have to be a Muppet to appreciate everything this new Toyota has to offer. After all, Terry Crews seemed to enjoy it in the commercial!
If this stylish SUV has caught your attention, why not stop by to learn more about it today? We're open until 10:00 pm, so there's plenty of time for you to swing by and check out what it has offer on a test-drive! Want to schedule an appointment beforehand? Not a problem! Just give us a call at (888) 883-3797 to talk with one of our team members. We can't wait to see you!
Google
Return Home
Toyota of North Charlotte
13429 Statesville Road
Huntersville, NC, just off I-77
Phone:
888.883.3797
Web:
www.toyotaofnorthcharlotte.com
1 Julian Price Pl.
Charlotte, NC 28208
(704) 374-3500
publicfile@wbtv.com
(704) 374-3788EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.