2014 Toyota Prius in N Charlotte tops Honda Insight

Finding a hybrid vehicle shouldn't be too hard, as there are quite a few options to choose from. We have more than eight hybrid models available just in the Toyota lineup, including the most popular option - the N Charlotte Toyota Prius. This new Toyota was one of the first hybrid vehicles the hit the U.S. market and has been leading this segment since.
If you're thinking about buying a hybrid vehicle, you may already have this new Toyota on your list of considerations, along with other comparable vehicles such as the Honda Insight. We're comparing these two hybrid cars to find out which is the better option.
When looking at the 2014 Toyota Prius in N Charlotte, you'll see it's clearly the smarter choice. This Toyota hybrid shines inside and out with more style and space than the Honda Insight! Here are the details:
Not only does the N Charlotte Toyota Prius beat the Honda Insight when it comes to style and space, it also outpaces it in terms of performance. This includes both the fuel efficiency and power. Additionally, it offers a more enjoyable drive time!
Visit Toyota of N Charlotte to take this Toyota Hybrid for a test drive! We're located at 13429 Statesville Rd. just off I-77 on exit 23. Contact our Internet Sales Team at (888) 883-3797 to set up your appointment today!
Google
Return Home
Toyota of North Charlotte
13429 Statesville Road
Huntersville, NC, just off I-77
Phone:
888.883.3797
Web:
www.toyotaofnorthcharlotte.com
1 Julian Price Pl.
Charlotte, NC 28208
(704) 374-3500
publicfile@wbtv.com
(704) 374-3788EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.