2014 Toyota Prius in N Charlotte tops Honda Insight

Finding a hybrid vehicle shouldn't be too hard, as there are quite a few options to choose from. We have more than eight hybrid models available just in the Toyota lineup, including the most popular option - the N Charlotte Toyota Prius. This new Toyota was one of the first hybrid vehicles the hit the U.S. market and has been leading this segment since.



If you're thinking about buying a hybrid vehicle, you may already have this new Toyota on your list of considerations, along with other comparable vehicles such as the Honda Insight. We're comparing these two hybrid cars to find out which is the better option.





N Charlotte Toyota Prius outshines Honda Insight inside and out!



When looking at the 2014 Toyota Prius in N Charlotte, you'll see it's clearly the smarter choice. This Toyota hybrid shines inside and out with more style and space than the Honda Insight! Here are the details:



The Toyota Prius has a sleek and aerodynamic exterior design that iconic! Although its competitors may try to replicate this look, there's nothing like the original hybrid car.

This new Toyota in N Charlotte is also more spacious, as it has nearly 10 more square feet than the Honda Insight. This puts it in the midsize car category, while its Honda competitor is in the compact car category!

Both vehicles can fit up to five people; however, the 2014 Toyota Prius is more comfortable for everyone inside. It offers more headroom and legroom in both the front and rear seats.







New Toyota hybrid in N Charlotte out-performs Honda competitor



Not only does the N Charlotte Toyota Prius beat the Honda Insight when it comes to style and space, it also outpaces it in terms of performance. This includes both the fuel efficiency and power. Additionally, it offers a more enjoyable drive time!



This new Toyota is extremely fuel efficient, as it can get an estimate 50 combined mpg. This beats its competitor by a landslide, which has a fuel efficiency rating of 42 combined mpg!

The Toyota Prius can achieve this great fuel efficiency because of the technology under the hood - the Toyota Hybrid Synergy Drive. This technology uses both a gasoline engine and an electric motor. The drive train in the Honda competitor relies mostly on a gasoline engine, giving it less fuel efficiency.

The drive time in this new Toyota is tailored to your needs with three drive modes – EV, ECO and POWER. EV allows you to use just the electric motor, ECO helps save more energy and POWER gives you extra energy when you need it! The Honda Insight only offers the ECON mode, which is similar to the aforementioned ECO mode.

Even with this great fuel efficiency, the Toyota Prius has all of the power you need. It can produce 98 horsepower, while its Honda competitor can only produce 88 horsepower!





Visit Toyota of N Charlotte to take this Toyota Hybrid for a test drive! We're located at 13429 Statesville Rd. just off I-77 on exit 23. Contact our Internet Sales Team at (888) 883-3797 to set up your appointment today!



Google



Return Home

