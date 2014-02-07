Coffee and dessert pairings for Valentine's Day

At Community Coffee, they know what tests best with your favorite roast.

They say, "Coffee can enhance the flavors of certain foods. From breakfast to dessert, the right blend with your dish is the best way to ensure you and your guests fully enjoy the coffee's delicious and unique flavor."

So we asked Community Coffee to visit WBTV News Saturday Morning to share some ideas. You can find the recipes here.

Jodi Conachen from Community Coffee also shared information about the Military Match program.

"We want to encourage friends and family especially during the holiday season to support our military by purchasing four bags of Community coffee for those serving abroad and we'll match your order with four additional bags," a company spokesperson said.

