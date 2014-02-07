Police find large amount of drugs in car after traffic stop

Like us on Facebook

SALISBURY - Police say they found a large amount of illegal drugs in a car that was topped early Friday morning.

Robert Alexander Harrigan, 34, of Elm Street, was charged with possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police say they stopped a black Nissan that Harrigan was driving near Wiley and Elm Streets. When officers approached the car they noticed a strong odor of marijuana, according to the report.

Police searched the car and discovered a Mason jar containing marijuana, a marijuana grinder, digital scales, 21 grams of hashish, smoking pipes, 125 grams of marijuana, and $1131 cash.

Harrigan was jailed under $2500 bond.

