Looking for love? Advice from an expert

If you're single, looking for love can be stressful. If you're in a new relationship, it isn't always easy to navigate the waters.

That's where Laurie Berzack steps in. She runs Carolinas Matchmaker, a matchmaking and relationship coaching service.

Laurie visited WBTV News Saturday Morning and shared her advice. Some of that advice, follows:

Treat looking for love like you treat your professional life- it should be considered a second job

Throw a party and ask your friends to invite a friend that is a member of the opposite sex

look online (regard this as a tool and a means to an end)- it does take a LOT of time and sifting through – be prepared to date up a storm

expand your parameters- ie: extend your age range, height range, geographical area

share your search- tell everyone you know you're looking for someone wonderful

Join Meet Up groups, they are great opportunity to meet your potential Valentine!

Join my database- it is free and that is where I draw from for my clients

It's important to remember that what you give off is what you will receive. For example, if you are feeling lonely and desperate you will attract that type of person and the opposite is true as well.

If you are in a new relationship:

Don't expect anything and you will be pleasantly surprised!

If you are going to buy a gift, make it one that is thoughtful and fun vs overly romantic and serious… a smile goes a long way

Don't get upset if nothing is planned by your new love interest- there is a lot of hype built up around the holiday season and a lot of unnecessary pressure.

