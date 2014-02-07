The best and most beautiful boats sail into Charlotte Convention Center

Officially, boating season is still several weeks off. However, the organizers behind this year's Mid Atlantic Boat Show say this weekend is the UNOFFICIAL start to the season.

The show runs February 6th through the 9th at the Charlotte Convention Center. This is the 42nd year of the event and organizers promise hundreds of the best boats on the market offered at low prices.

One of the event organizers visited WBTV News Saturday Morning to talk about what visitors will see.

For more information on this year's show, click here.

Copyright 2014 WBTV. All rights reserved.