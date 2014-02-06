CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Some use siphons to steal gas. Some simply drive away from the pump. One Charlotte gas station had 512 gallons of gas stolen in a very unique manner.

At the Kangaroo on North Graham, a woman in a hooded sweatshirt walked in and wanted one dollar's worth of gas. Just one dollar. Why? Because outside at the pump, a man was waiting in a red pickup, waiting to get the pump started.

"He just wanted it turned on inside so once it got turned on, he was able to open this (pump panel) and manipulate the wires inside this box," said CMPD Detective Marty Cuthbertson.

As it turns out, he used a key to open up the pump.

"Was able to open this little door to the gas pump and pull one of the wires and caused the pump to continually run and the clerk inside was not able to detect the gas being pumped."

After the wires were pulled, the gas pumped but the clerk couldn't see it.

"Zero. Nothing. No gallons being pumped, no monetary amounts being shown. No way of detecting until days later."

And days later, the station got a big surprise.

"512 gallons of gasoline, pumped at one pump."

So where did they put all 512 gallons? Turns out, they had friends. Three vehicles-- a red pickup, a gold Ford Explorer and a silver Chrysler Pacifica, all took turns topping off their tanks.

What's more, they did it at 8:00PM, then came back before midnight and did it again.

Have Charlotte police heard of this method before?

"We've had some problems...it was somewhere off Carowinds Boulevard that they had the same issue."

If you do the math, those 512 gallons at $3.43 a gallon comes to $1,755.65.

if you know anything that might helps, call Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600. You don't have to leave your name and you could earn a big reward.

