Rowan woman with long criminal record back in jail

SALISBURY - A Rowan County with an extensive criminal record that includes two dozen charges of using her father's credit card to buy more than $4000 worth of items is now back in jail for violating her probation.

Sabrina Roseman, 47, of Westpark Drive in Rockwell was jailed just before noon on Thursday. Roseman is currently charged with three counts of probation violation. Bond is set at $35,000.

Roseman's criminal record, according to the North Carolina Department of Corrections, goes back to 1988 when she was faced drug violations. Other charges over the years include common law forgery, assaulting police, resisting police, larceny, and multiple charges of obtaining property by false pretenses.

