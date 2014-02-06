Food Lion unveils online coupon program

SALISBURY - From Food Lion: Food Lion has unveiled a new online tool, MVP Coupon Hub, to make accessing grocery coupons online easier for customers. The new tool, found on the grocer’s website at www.foodlion.com/coupons, features convenient load-to-card and printable coupons on customers’ favorite items to help them save even more on groceries.



"We’re proud to bring our customers the new MVP Coupon Hub, which helps customers save by offering hundreds of additional coupons,” said Keith Nicks, director of loyalty and digital marketing for Food Lion. “Now, our customers can access Food Lion's Weekly Flyer specials at www.foodlion.com and easily navigate to MVP Coupon Hub to click or print coupons without ever leaving the site.”



Depending on personal preference, customers can select to instantly load coupons to their MVP Card or print their coupons to use in store, or both. MVP Coupon Hub is easily searchable, as well as sortable by coupon value and the expiration date of the coupon.



“Additionally, customers can pair the new online coupons with other savings opportunities in store such as our MVP Flyer Specials or by using their MVP Card to print personalized coupons at our MVP Savings Centers, which are now available in all of Food Lion’s more than 1,100 stores,” added Nicks.



As customers visit the new MVP Coupon Hub, they’ll receive easy instructions for using the new tool through a brief video tutorial that pops up when a customer visits www.foodlion.com/coupons.

The launch of MVP Coupon Hub is just one of many digital additions and improvements underway at Food Lion. Additional online improvements will be launched later in the year.