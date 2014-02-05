Charlotte wants officer shooting lawsuit moved to federal court

The city of Charlotte wants a lawsuit filed by the family of a man shot and killed by a police officer moved to federal court.

The Charlotte Observer reported the city has asked that the lawsuit by the family of Jonathan Ferrell be heard in U.S. District Court.

The 24-year-old former Florida A&M football player was shot to death Sept. 14 after he wrecked his vehicle and apparently knocked on the front door of a home seeking help. The homeowner called police and three officers responded.

Officer Randall Kerrick shot Ferrell 10 times. Kerrick has been charged with voluntary manslaughter.

U.S. District Judge Graham Mullen will consider the city's request.

The family sued Kerrick, the city, the county and Police Chief Rodney Monroe.

