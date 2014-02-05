Good morning! This is Christine Nelson checking in. It's Wednesday, February 5. Here is a first look at the stories making headlines on WBTV News This Morning. Tune in!
Weather ALERT: It's raining outside right now and the wet weather will stay through the morning hours during the commute. Meteorologist Al Conklin will pinpoint where the rainfall is minute by minute. A handy tool this morning would be the WBTV weather app. You can download it here!: http://bit.ly/1gkKrxX
There are many disappointed parents in Union County this morning. Last night the school board considered an offer from county leaders on buying mobile classrooms to help ease overcrowding. We'll tell you how the night ended with no deal.
VIDEO ALERT: We have video to show you of a woman robbing a Matthews bank. Would you recognize her?
See you on the air!
Christine
