Your reaction to "Moving for Medical Marijuana" a WBTV special report

"It's the only chance parents have."



"I see absolutely no harm in it, if it treats and controls the symptoms."



"I believe it... like all other new drugs... should be tested and approved by the FDA."

Those are all comments on WBTV's Molly Grantham's Facebook page the day after her special report aired about Charlotte's Web, a strain of medical marijuana given in liquid form. THC – the stuff that gets you high – is removed. You can't get high by taking this oral medication.

It has not been approved by the FDA, nor has there been any widespread official study, but parents who have their kids on it say it's working.

"My son has had between 1000-1500 seizures a day," says Nicole Gross, whose son Chase was born in Huntersville in 2006. "They're not all violent seizures. Many are head drops. But they're every 3-10 seconds. We moved to Colorado in December. To see a difference and improvement in his lifestyle is an indescribable feeling."

The Gross family left the Charlotte area for Chicago a few years ago. Nicole moved Chase to Colorado to get him on Charlotte's Web. She says 24 of the plants inside the facility where the marijuana is grown is dedicated to her son.

She's actively trying to change Illinois law. Currently Illinois's law does allow medical marijuana for patients over the age of 18, but not for pediatric patients. In the law, epilepsy is also excluded as a treatable condition.

"If you want to get the law changed in North Carolina," she said, "I'd suggest contacting each and every legislator. That's what I've been doing. That's really the best way to go about it. They need to know your story."

Hundreds of North Carolina parents whose children fight pediatric epilepsy are already sharing their stories on a Facebook page. You can find that page here.

"I will get this passed through," says native Charlottean Liz Gorman, whose daughter Maddie has been on the medication since December. "Not just for Maddie, but for all kids. There is no reason this isn't legal. No one is getting high. The only problem is stigma."

To see the original special report called "Moving for Medical Marijuana", click here.

