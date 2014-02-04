Police: Second raid in 3 months on house, man charged, drugs found

Like us on Facebook

SALISBURY - Police paid their second visit in three months to 200 W. Harrison Street in Salisbury to execute a search warrant, and it paid off.

Kenneth Reed Hampton, 61, was charged with possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana, misdemeanor child abuse, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The child abuse charge concerns a young teen who was living in the house.



Police say they found 46.2 grams of marijuana in 22 separate baggies, along with $434 in cash.

Police say that the same house was searched in October of last year. Hampton was arrested at that time, and drugs were found, according to police.

