Man's flirtation with "attractive dancer" at hotel ends with bloody nose

A bloody nose is all one local man has to show for his flirtation with "an attractive dancer" at a local hotel.

According to the Salisbury Police report, a 56 year old man called police to report that he had been assaulted at the Economy Inn on Bendix Drive.

The incident happened early Sunday morning. When police arrived they found the man with a bloody nose. EMS was called and the man was treated at the hotel but did not want to go to the hospital.

According to police, the man said he was talking to "an attractive dancer" who was staying in room 203. The dancer had earlier borrowed $80 from the man in order to purchase "baby supplies."

When the man asked the dancer about his money, she became upset and called for her husband. The husband and the alleged victim argued, the husband punched the man in the nose and told him that if he ever talked to his wife again, he would kill him.

The dancer and her husband then got into a green Oldsmobile Aurora and left the hotel. The alleged victim was not able to get a license tag number.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

