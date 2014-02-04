Red Ventures holding interviews Tuesday morning

Red Ventures hopes to attract the area's top sales talent at its upcoming Interview Day, which will take place on Tuesday, February 4 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Red Ventures headquarters located at 1101 Red Ventures Dr. Fort Mill, SC 29707.

Pre-registration is required, and interested applicants should apply online at www.redventures.com/careers <http://www.redventures.com/careers>.

While the Interview Day will solely focus on Inside Sales positions, Red Ventures is also actively hiring for roles including: web developers, web designers, analysts, marketing and business leaders, and more.

"Our upcoming Interview Day is the perfect opportunity for great people across North and South Carolina to get to know Red Ventures," said Elizabeth Persson, Senior Vice President of Human Capital in a news release from the company. "Both our Fort Mill headquarters and our North Charlotte office are an easy commute from Uptown, making them convenient to jobseekers across the area."

In November, Red Ventures announced new relationships with large brands including Verizon and AT&T. With several new partnerships on the horizon, the company hopes to get a head start on hiring across the Carolinas.

Red Ventures partners with some of the nation's largest brands to bring them high volumes of high-quality customers. Partners span across industries including: entertainment, data and internet, small business, security, energy and software services. The company uses proprietary technology to market and sell services through a variety of online and offline channels. This May, the company will grow its footprint when it opens its new 180,000 sq. foot headquarters expansion in Fort Mill.

