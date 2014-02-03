Police: Thief with a taste for bacon now in the pen

Call it a BLT; bacon, larceny, time served.

Police in Salisbury say a thief with a taste for bacon was arrested after he threw several cases of the tasty treat over a fence at Hendrix BBQ on W. Innes Street on Friday night.

Gaige Lee Joyner, 21, of W. Corriher Street, was charged with felony breaking and entering, trespassing, breaking and entering into a vehicle, and injury to personal property.

According to police, Joyner and another man went to the restaurant just before 10:30 on Friday night. The alarm went off and Joyner was seen throwing the cases of bacon over a fence.

The problem for Joyner at that point was that he could not get out of the fence. He told police that a friend had helped him get over the fence in the first place. Joyner and police had to wait for someone from the restaurant to come and unlock the fence.

The cases of bacon, valued at $600, were on the ground nearby.

On Sunday night Joyner was again charged after police say he broke into a car parked near the Salty Caper on N. Lee Street.

Joyner is being held under $2500 bond.

