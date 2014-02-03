Arrest made in break in cases

A Rowan County man is now facing charges after being arrested for several break-ins in southern Rowan County.

According to the sheriff's report, Michael Foster was arrested after deputies learned that the alleged victims suspected Foster.

On Saturday, deputies were called to investigate break-ins at 1240 and 1260 Shue Road. Tools, a firearm, and a South Rowan class ring were among the items taken.

On Sunday deputies were called to investigate a third break-in, this time at 305 Haven Trail, where three air conditioning units had been reported stolen.

Deputies then went to Foster's home at 160 Haven Trail. According to the report, the deputy knocked on the door, but no one answered. The deputy did notice a storage shed with the door open that had two air conditioners inside, and a third air conditioner appeared to have been taken apart in the back yard.

The deputy went back to the door and knocked again. This time Foster answered the door and gave the deputy permission to search. According to the report, the deputy found a jewelry box on a bed. The box contained a class ring that matched the description of the stolen ring.

The deputy searched Foster and found 18 pills of the prescription drug Klonopin.

Foster was charged with three counts of breaking, entering, and larceny, first degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, two counts of felony larceny, and drug possession.

Bond for Foster was set at $30,000.

Copyright 2014 WBTV. All rights reserved.

