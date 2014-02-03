411 Community Read: Contests for Kids, Teens, & Adults

SALISBURY - Rowan Public Library is gearing up for another exciting community read! 411 – 4 Counties, 1 Community, 1 Book is a Community Read and Games project in Cabarrus, Davidson, Rowan, and Stanly Counties.

The project is a collaboration of public libraries, parks departments, community colleges and other community partners who choose one book to read. In 2012, the 411 planned more than 50 programs and events around The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins.

This year's book selection is Mr. Penumbra's 24-Hour Bookstore by Robin Sloan, which is "an old school mystery set firmly in tech-loving, modern day San Francisco" (Kevin Nguyen, Amazon review) that will appeal to book lovers, techies, and everyone in between.



Events will take place in various locations in all four counties. At Rowan Public Library, we have a great line-up of special programs for the whole family, including book discussions, craft workshops, and live-action Clue games. In addition to these programs, we also have some contests for children, teens, and adults to win cash prizes:



Hidden Picture Coloring Contest

Contest starts in February and runs through March 28th

Children ages 7-17 are invited to highlight hidden objects through coloring. Prizes awarded for three age categories: 7-10, 11-13, and 14-17. First place: $50 cash; second place: $25 cash; and $10 cash.



Shelf Room Contest

Drop off entries at any library location March 10-15th

Students (6th-12th grade), adults (post-high school), and teams (max. 4 people) are invited to build a scene from the book in miniature. Prizes will be awarded based on division level, creativity, and representation of the book. First place: $100 cash; second place: $75 cash; and $50 cash.



Photography Contest

Entries collected online March 9 – April 9th

Students (ages 12-17) and adults (18+) are invited to submit up to two photos that represent themes from the book (ex. hidden messages). Prizes will be awarded based on division level, creativity, and representation of the book. First place: $50 cash; second place: $25 cash; and $10 cash.



Be sure to visit www.rowanpubliclibrary.org or call 704-216-8229 for more information.