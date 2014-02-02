Police: 1 person hurt after car vs. motorcycle wreck

Like us on Facebook

Police say one person went to the hospital with serious injuries after a car and motorcycle crashed at Beatties Ford Road and Sunset Road Sunday around 5:30 p.m.

The injured person is expected to pull through according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police do not suspect any alcohol use at this time.

Officers say they are still interviewing witnesses to determine the cause of the crash.

