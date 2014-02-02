Police say two armed robberies related in Mooresville

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Like us on Facebook

Connect with us!

Police say two armed robberies on River Highway in Mooresville are related.

The suspect armed with a handgun tied up a deliver driver and robbed a McAlister's Deli just before 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, officers say.

A Mooresville Police media release says the suspect took the deli's safe without harming the driver.

The suspect abandoned the safe near the deli, the release states.

A second robbery occurred at Quick Trip at 680 River Highway just over ten minutes after the first robbery.

Police say the suspect took an employee's vehicle and fled the area.

Police believe both robberies were committed by the same suspect.

Officers say the stolen vehicle is a gray 2012 Chevy Malibu with NC license plate BKP 4826.



Copyright 2014 WBTV. All rights reserved.