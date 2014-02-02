Queen Charlotte sees her shadow predicting 6 more weeks of winter

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Community members gathered at the Charlotte Nature Museum on Groundhog Day to watch Queen Charlotte's shadow check.

At 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Queen Charlotte saw her shadow predicting six more weeks of winter.

Officials say Queen Charlotte is 10 years old.

Legend says that if a groundhog sees it's shadow on Feb. 2, winter will last another six weeks. If they don't see a shadow, spring will come early.

Queen Charlotte has her own twitter account @CLTGroundhog.

