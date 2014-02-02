Police say man arrested for DWI and assault

Like us on Facebook

Concord Police arrested a man for driving drunk and trying to run over two people just before 11 p.m. on Saturday night.

Police arrested Jesus Zavala and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon and DWI according to a Concord police report.

Police say Zavala was driving a SUV turning onto Bost Avenue when he started yelling profanity at two people.

Zavala ran off the road and the two people had to jump off the shoulder to avoid being struck, officers say.

Concord Police pulled Zavala over on Swink Street and he jumped out of the drivers seat of the SUV.

The suspect told police he had seen the two people walk by his house and wanted to pay them back from a fight they had earlier in the week according to the report.

Zavala then told an officer "sir I am drunk," the report says.

Police say Zavala blew a .18 at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday at the Cabarrus County Jail.

When officers tried reading Zavala his Miranda Rights, police say he acted as if he did not understand English after understanding questions earlier during the night.

Zavala will be in court in March.

