Put yourself into your own romance novel

After 26 years of marriage, Justine McAbee doesn't expect much on February 14th.

"No, Greg doesn't usually do Valentine's gifts," McAbee said.

However, a couple of years ago, her husband Greg surprised her.

"I figured I might step up and try something different," he told us.

That's where Kathy Newbern and J.S. Fletcher enter this story. The couple are travel writers by trade and spend any time with them at all and you'll see they're very in love.

"It's all about love. Love will get you through anything. It will lift you up and it makes you perfect," Fletcher said.

This Raleigh-area couple has turned all of their travel experiences into a business called YourNovel.com. They say their relationship helps them to write the books.

They have penned dozens of fictional adventures set all over the world. The storylines can be customized to reflect the details of YOUR love life.

You simply choose where you want your romance set, answer some basic personal questions about yourself and your partner, and then make a choice between a mild romance, or a wild romance.

"Mild is a little hugging and kissing and with wild there's a little more description about arms and hands and lips and fingers," Newbern said.

You can even ask the couple to add a picture to the front cover of your book.

Greg opted for a wild romance on an Alaskan cruise because the couple had taken a similar cruise together.

Unfortunately, he made two mistakes. Greg said Justine's eye color was brown but it is really green. Instead of her Chanel #5 perfume, he said her fragrance was Oil of Olay.

"The girls in book club just died over that one. They were laughing so hard," she said.

Newbern and Fletcher believe their books help couples connect, or reconnect, in a fun way that is all their own.

"Light some candles, have a bubble bath, and read to each other," Fletcher suggested.

Valentine's Day is their busiest time but orders placed by February 7th should arrive in time. E-books start at $14 and the price for paperback and hard cover versions increase from there.

Copyright 2014 WBTV. All rights reserved.