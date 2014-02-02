Why Yahoo! email users should think about changing their passwords

Like us on Facebook

Yahoo is the most recent target of cyber criminals.

The internet company believes usernames and passwords were stolen. However, company officials don't think it was from a breach of their own systems. Instead, they believe email addresses were collected from a third-party database.

In an abundance of caution, Yahoo proactively reset passwords on affected accounts and federal law enforcement is helping yahoo investigate.

If you have a Yahoo account, WBTV Cyber Expert Theresa Payton suggests the following:

Change your password and don't reuse that old password again

Watch for signs of compromise such as an increase in spam coming to you or coming from you.

Yahoo has security teams focused on hacking attempts and Theresa says this was a great proactive step on their part.

