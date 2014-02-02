Three people flee scene of hit-and-run accident

Like us on Facebook

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a hit and run incident involving three cars on Interstate 77.

The incident occurred just before 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning. Highway Patrol says a Chevrolet Impala traveling south on I-77 struck a cab, then spun and hit another vehicle.

Three people then exited the damaged Impala and proceeded to leave the scene in a white SUV.

Two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Two lanes of I-77 southbound were shut down while the scene was being cleared, but they have since been reopened.

