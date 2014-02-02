Like us on Facebook

With the emphasis on stopping bullying at school, and the increase in the cases of cyber bullying online, it is hard for kids and parents to always know what to do.

At Pro Martial Arts in Indian Land, SC, teachers help children and parents learn different anti-bullying techniques to be used in dangerous scenarios.

Pro Martial Arts uses defensive martial arts as a last resort.

Lisa Highberger, owner of Pro Martial Arts, visited WBTV News Sunday Morning to share some information.

