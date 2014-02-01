Nobody hurt in Providence Hills Drive fire, officials say - | WBTV Charlotte

Nobody hurt in Providence Hills Drive fire, officials say

Charlotte Fire reported no injuries at a fire at 3007 Providence Hills Drive Saturday evening just after 7:30 p.m.

Firefighters say it took 27 personnel to control the fire in 11 minutes.

