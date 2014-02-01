CFD says West Blvd fire under control in 8 minutes - | WBTV Charlotte

CFD says West Blvd fire under control in 8 minutes

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

27 firefighters responded to a business fire at the 1500 block of West Boulevard just after 5:00 p.m. on Saturday according to Charlotte Fire.

Firefighters say it the fire was under control in eight minutes.

Nobody was hurt in the fire.

