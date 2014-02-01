Police arrest man for marijuana possession near school - | WBTV Charlotte

Police arrest man for marijuana possession near school

Lorenzo Marsh
MONROE, NC (WBTV) -
Police charged a man for possession of drug paraphernalia near a school in Monroe on Friday.

Police say Lorenzo Marsh, 33, had 411 grams of marijuana and over a thousand dollars cash in his home on Elm Street. 

Police say Marsh is now facing several drug charges including possession of marijuana with the intent to sell and having a controlled substance within 1000 feet of a school. 
