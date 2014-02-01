Police: 3 fast food restaurants robbed minutes apart

Like us on Facebook

Police say they responded to three armed robberies of fast food restaurants just after 10 a.m. in Charlotte.

Officers responded to a hold up alarm call at a Taco Bell on the 3100 block of Freedom Drive on Saturday morning.

Two suspects robbed the restaurant with at least one handgun according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Just minutes after the Taco Bell robbery, police say they responded to a robbery call at the Wendy's on the 3300 block of Freedom Drive.

Police told WBTV preliminary investigations show the Taco Bell and Wendy's robberies are related.

A second Wendy's was robbed on East Independence Boulevard at 10:13 a.m. on Saturday according to CMPD.

Investigators say one suspect held up the restaurant with a handgun then fled on foot.

Investigators do not believe the armed robberies at Wendy's are related, police says.

