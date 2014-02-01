Police: Patrol car struck, intoxicated driver charged

Follow us on Twitter

Police say an intoxicated driver hit a marked Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police car just before 2:00 a.m. on Saturday morning

Officer Trevor Gail was in a patrol car at the 7000 block of east Independence Boulevard assisting a struck tractor-trailer blocking the right lane.

Police say an intoxicated driver, Christopher Troy Parrish, 51, didn't heed to the officers emergency lights and hit the patrol car.

Gail was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries, officers say.

Parrish was treated for minor injuries from the accident according to police.

Police say they charged Parrish with felony serious injury by vehicle, DWI, and failure to comply with driver's license restrictions.

Several lanes of Independence Boulevard were shut down while police investigated the scene.

Anyone with information concerning this accident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

