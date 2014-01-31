Recipe: Sirloin Steak Chili - | WBTV Charlotte

Recipe: Sirloin Steak Chili

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

Morton's Sirloin Steak Chili

Preparation time: 2 hours 30 minutes.

Serves 6-8 

2 Tbsp                                Vegetable oil

2 cups                                 Yellow onion, chopped

3 Tbsp                                Garlic, minced

1 lbs.                                   Sirloin steak, trimmed of fat, ¼ inch dice

1/8 cup                              Chili powder

1 Tbsp                                Cumin, ground

1 tsp                                   Black pepper, fresh ground

2 – 14 ½ oz. cans              Tomatoes, diced, with juice        

2 – 16 oz. cans                   Chili beans, Hot and spicy, Such as Allens or Brooks

2 cups                                 Water

1 – 8 oz. can                       Tomato sauce

1 Tbsp                                Beef base

1 each                                 Bay leaf

1. In a medium sauce pan, heat the oil over medium low heat. Add the onions and garlic and cook for about 8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the onions start to soften.

2. Add the steak, raise the heat to medium high heat, and stir for about 5 minutes. Add the chili powder, cumin and pepper and cook for 1 or 2 minutes.

3. Add the tomatoes and their juice, beans and their juice, water, tomato sauce and beef base. Stir to mix well and add the bay leaf. Stir gently.

4. Reduce the heat to low and let the chili simmer gently for about 2 hours, or until the meat is tender. Stir frequently so that the chili does not stick to the bottom of the pan. Adjust the heat up and down to maintain a slow simmer.

5. Thin the chili with water if necessary and add salt to taste.

6. The chili can be cooled and refrigerated for up to 3 days and frozen for up to 1 month.

Copyright 2014 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly