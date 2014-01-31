Recipe: Sirloin Steak Chili

Morton's Sirloin Steak Chili

Preparation time: 2 hours 30 minutes.

Serves 6-8

2 Tbsp Vegetable oil

2 cups Yellow onion, chopped

3 Tbsp Garlic, minced

1 lbs. Sirloin steak, trimmed of fat, ¼ inch dice

1/8 cup Chili powder

1 Tbsp Cumin, ground

1 tsp Black pepper, fresh ground

2 – 14 ½ oz. cans Tomatoes, diced, with juice

2 – 16 oz. cans Chili beans, Hot and spicy, Such as Allens or Brooks

2 cups Water

1 – 8 oz. can Tomato sauce

1 Tbsp Beef base

1 each Bay leaf

1. In a medium sauce pan, heat the oil over medium low heat. Add the onions and garlic and cook for about 8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the onions start to soften.

2. Add the steak, raise the heat to medium high heat, and stir for about 5 minutes. Add the chili powder, cumin and pepper and cook for 1 or 2 minutes.

3. Add the tomatoes and their juice, beans and their juice, water, tomato sauce and beef base. Stir to mix well and add the bay leaf. Stir gently.

4. Reduce the heat to low and let the chili simmer gently for about 2 hours, or until the meat is tender. Stir frequently so that the chili does not stick to the bottom of the pan. Adjust the heat up and down to maintain a slow simmer.

5. Thin the chili with water if necessary and add salt to taste.

6. The chili can be cooled and refrigerated for up to 3 days and frozen for up to 1 month.

