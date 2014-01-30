One man, two motel robberies

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Two Charlotte motels were robbed two days apart and police think it's the work of the same man.

"They both occur just after midnight," said CMPD Detective Marty Cuthbertson.

The first happened at the extended stay Microtel off North Tryon in the University area. Two days later, the Woodlawn Inn in south Charlotte was robbed.

From surveillance video, the time stamp reads 12:23 a.m. A darkly dressed, hooded figure appeared in the lobby. But there's someone at the counter, so the hooded man sat down, waiting and acting nervously, according to the clerk.

"He's hooded, which is unusual, and that right there should have sent up an alarm by itself."

Maybe it's nerves or impatience, because he asked the clerk something then left the lobby while a customer was getting checked in. Once the coast was clear, he returned, pulling his hood back to show short length dreadlocks.

Suddenly, he threw a bag at the clerk and pulled out a handgun. He chambered a round to show he meant business.

"When she wasn't moving fast enough he went behind the counter himself and started taking money out of the cash register, filling his pockets and filling his bag as well."

But the cash register wasn't good enough. He wanted access to the safe and put the gun to the clerk's head, marching her to the office. She told him she didn't have a key. He then shoved her and ran out of the lobby.

On a side-by-side comparison of pictures from each motel robbery, it appears to be the same man doing the same thing.

"There's been some robberies in this area and especially in these extended stay places, there've been guys come in checked out the place, then committed the robbery."

The crime techs were able to harvest some fingerprints. He was in his early 20's with dreads down to his nose.

If you can help police, call Crime Stoppers (704) 334-1600 and you could earn some cash without divulging your name.

