2014 Toyota Camry in N Charlotte takes on the Nissan Altima

Searching for the perfect ride can be a long process, as there are so many options to choose from. However, the choice is easy when looking for a midsize sedan. We suggest the 2014 Toyota Camry in N Charlotte! This new Toyota is extremely popular, as it's the best-selling vehicle in the world. This comes as no coincidence, as it leads its class in many different categories including style, comfort and safety!





N Charlotte Toyota Camry stands above the Nissan Altima

Many people like to do some comparison shopping before making their final decision when buying a car. If you're on the market for a well-rounded midsize sedan, you may be looking at the 2014 Toyota Camry and the Nissan Altima. You don't have to waste your time searching the internet for answers, as we've done the research for you! We've compared the N Charlotte Toyota Camry vs the Nissan Altima to show you which is the better buy. Here's what we found:



Both of these vehicles have a sleek and sophisticated style that's very similar to each other on the outside; however, you're sure to notice a difference inside. The 2014 Toyota Camry offers great interior features such as SofTex seats, which is eco-friendly and resembles leather! This is a step up from the cloth seats available in it Nissan competitor.

The interior is not only more stylish, it's also more spacious. This new Toyota in N Charlotte offers about a cubic foot more space inside. Your passengers will really feel the difference, as it has more headroom, hip room and shoulder room than its competitor. This makes for a more enjoyable ride for everyone inside!

The N Charlotte Toyota Camry even offers great high-tech features to give you entertainment and convenience you can't find in it's the Nissan Altima. You can find available features such the Toyota Entune System, which keeps you connected through multimedia while on the go. With this feature, you can access some of your favorite apps, navigation and more!

Safety is always important, which is another reason you should pick this new Toyota. Some of the safety features available that are not in its competitor include a first-aid kit, knee airbags and Daytime Running Lights! Not to mention, it also comes standard with the Toyota Star Safety System to optimize vehicle traction, handling and stability!







Get lasting reliability with this new Toyota in N Charlotte



With all of this to offer, you're probably wondering how the 2014 Toyota Camry in N Charlotte can get any better. When you buy a new vehicle, you want it to last you a long time to come. This new Toyota is known for its incredible reliability. In fact, 80 percent of them bought within the last 20 years are still on the road today! These numbers are hard to beat, even for the Nissan Altima!



Come take a test drive today and experience this new Toyota for yourself at 13429 Statesville Rd. in Huntersville. You can schedule an appointment to meet one-on-one with a Sales Specialist by calling (888) 883-3797. We'll see you here!



