N Charlotte Scion FR-S is a top choice for new grads!

We haven't even made it to Spring Break yet, but summer (and graduations) will be here before you know it! If you have any young adults in your family who are about to get their college degree, then chances are they're going to need a car to get around town! Between job interviews, moving, and the impending work commute, having access to a car that's dependable and affordable is important for any college graduate!



However, some college graduates might also be concerned with the style of their potential new ride. You might be wondering if it's possible to get a new car that has curb-appeal and still be budget-friendly. If you're looking at a new Scion FR-S in N Charlotte, then the answer is yes – it is possible to find a car that meets these criteria!



New Scion sports car is recommended for college graduates!

Consumer Reports recently came out with a list of the best cars for college graduates, and the 2014 Scion FR-S was rated number one! What puts this new Scion in N Charlotte at the top of the list? Its curb-appeal can't be denied, but it also has a lot of other features to offer that make it a reasonable choice for any driver!



Budget



It can be hard to find a sports car that delivers the curb-appeal you want without requiring you to say goodbye to your budget. With a starting MSRP of $25,255, you don't have to worried about that with this new Scion sports car! This is only the beginning of the saving opportunities this new Scion has to offer, too. With its fuel economy of 22/30 mpg, drivers won't be rushing to the gas station every few miles to re-fuel. This is an important detail for any new college graduates who are on a budget!



Style



The incredible style of this Scion sports car is pretty self-explanatory. It got a few extra features for the 2014 model year that makes every drive a little bit more comfortable and convenient, too! For example, kneepads have been strategically added along the driver's side so tight turns won't hurt their legs.



Technology



Along with featuring a sleek and stylish two-door coupe design, the N Charlotte Scion FR-S also boasts a new audio system! A 6.1-inch touch-screen is a standard feature in this N Charlotte Scion, and it also comes with features like HD Radio, Bluetooth technology, eight speakers and more!



Customize your Scion FR-S with ease!

If you have a young college grad who wants to make sure the car they get is a reflection of their unique style, then they'll love what the 2014 Scion FR-S in N Charlotte has to offer! Not only does it come in a manual or automatic transmission, but extra features can be bought to further modify it. Some options include:



TRD high performance air filter



TRD Performance Dual Exhaust



Rear Spoiler



Alloy Wheel Locks

